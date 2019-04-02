Surveillance video shows thief who stole wedding rings | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Surveillance video shows thief who stole wedding rings

Brittany Costello
April 02, 2019 10:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman in northeast Albuquerque had her home broken into on Sunday.

Advertisement

New surveillance video from a neighbor's camera shows a man jumping her fence with a sack full of items. 

The man had stolen two wedding rings from Maria Juarez's northeast Albuquerque home on Sunday.

One of the rings belonged to her late husband who was killed by a drunk driver in 2018.

The man in the video is wearing black pants and a grey hoodie. He is seen getting into a dark car. The neighbor noticed that one tire appears to be a spare.

Anyone with information is asked to call 242-COPS.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: April 02, 2019 10:29 PM
Created: April 02, 2019 09:47 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man dies while working on car, family wants to warn others
Man dies while working on car, family wants to warn others
Suspected serial burglar arrested in vacant home
Suspected serial burglar arrested in vacant home
Completion date set back for 4th Street revitalization project
Completion date set back for 4th Street revitalization project
Multiple men testify that Catholic priest molested them as children
Multiple men testify that Catholic priest molested them as children
New Mesa del Sol project breaks ground
New Mesa del Sol project breaks ground
Advertisement




ART traffic signal causes confusion for some drivers
ART traffic signal causes confusion for some drivers
Surveillance video shows thief who stole wedding rings
Surveillance video of the man who broke into a northeast Albuquerque home
Multiple men testify that Catholic priest molested them as children
Multiple men testify that Catholic priest molested them as children
Convention Center hosts International Auto Show
Convention Center hosts International Auto Show
Santa Fe school board considering posting vaccination exemption percentages
Santa Fe school board considering posting vaccination exemption percentages