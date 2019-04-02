Surveillance video shows thief who stole wedding rings
Brittany Costello
April 02, 2019 10:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman in northeast Albuquerque had her home broken into on Sunday.
New surveillance video from a neighbor's camera shows a man jumping her fence with a sack full of items.
The man had stolen two wedding rings from Maria Juarez's northeast Albuquerque home on Sunday.
One of the rings belonged to her late husband who was killed by a drunk driver in 2018.
The man in the video is wearing black pants and a grey hoodie. He is seen getting into a dark car. The neighbor noticed that one tire appears to be a spare.
Anyone with information is asked to call 242-COPS.
Credits
Updated: April 02, 2019 10:29 PM
Created: April 02, 2019 09:47 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved