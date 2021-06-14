Survey shows DIY projects can cause conflict in relationships | KOB 4

Survey shows DIY projects can cause conflict in relationships

Casey Torres
Created: June 14, 2021 12:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Do-it-yourself (DIY) projects have caused some conflict in relationships. According to a survey from Window World, more than 400 Americans had DIY disasters.

  • 2/3 called the projects stressful
  • 1/3 regretted the projects
  • 50% had disagreements
  • 10% talked about separating from their partner

Not to mention, a few people learned about work hazards the hard way. Most had minor injuries, but one-fourth of Americans fractured at least one bone.

Aaron Moore, the general manager of Albuquerque’s Window World, shared a few tips to help people have a good experience with the pros if DIY projects aren't working for them..

"Number one — getting recommendations from friends, families, neighbors. Call their business bureau, National Association of the Remodeling Industry,” Moore said.

Other pointers include:

  • Interviewing contractors
  • Checking out their references and job sites if possible
  • Comparing bids
  • Booking a contractor you feel comfortable working with, not just for the price
  • Setting up a payment schedule

"One of the most important things that we do in every project is we get it in writing. We have a contract. We create a contract and we try to stay in communication with the customers throughout every step of it,” Moore said.


