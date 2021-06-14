Survey shows DIY projects can cause conflict in relationships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Do-it-yourself (DIY) projects have caused some conflict in relationships. According to a survey from Window World, more than 400 Americans had DIY disasters.

2/3 called the projects stressful

1/3 regretted the projects

50% had disagreements

10% talked about separating from their partner

Not to mention, a few people learned about work hazards the hard way. Most had minor injuries, but one-fourth of Americans fractured at least one bone.