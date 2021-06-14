Survey shows DIY projects can cause conflict in relationships

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Do-it-yourself (DIY) projects have caused some conflict in relationships. According to a survey from Window World, more than 400 Americans had DIY disasters.
Not to mention, a few people learned about work hazards the hard way. Most had minor injuries, but one-fourth of Americans fractured at least one bone.
Aaron Moore, the general manager of Albuquerque’s Window World, shared a few tips to help people have a good experience with the pros if DIY projects aren't working for them..
"Number one — getting recommendations from friends, families, neighbors. Call their business bureau, National Association of the Remodeling Industry,” Moore said.
Other pointers include:
"One of the most important things that we do in every project is we get it in writing. We have a contract. We create a contract and we try to stay in communication with the customers throughout every step of it,” Moore said.
