Survey shows homeless population increase in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Advertisement

Survey shows homeless population increase in Albuquerque

Survey shows homeless population increase in Albuquerque

Associated Press
August 21, 2019 08:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A count of Albuquerque's homeless population conducted on a single night earlier this year shows an increase of at least 200 people.
    
The Albuquerque Journal reported Monday that the Point-In-Time survey counted 1,524 sheltered and unsheltered homeless people in the city on Jan. 28, up from the 1,318 counted in 2017.
    
City Housing and Homelessness Deputy Director Lisa Huval says the survey is a "snapshot taken on one night," and it's likely an undercount.
    
She says part of the increase could be attributed to surveyors getting better at finding and counting unsheltered homeless people.
    
She says the survey uses a federal definition of homelessness, so people staying in motels that they pay for or those living with family or friends are not counted.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Updated: August 21, 2019 08:39 AM
Created: August 21, 2019 07:45 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Witness: APD officer shot man who was driving erratically, waving gun around
Witness: APD officer shot man who was driving erratically, waving gun around
Survey shows homeless population increase in Albuquerque
Survey shows homeless population increase in Albuquerque
APD officer fired for unnecessary force
APD officer fired for unnecessary force
Bernalillo County Commission approves paid time off ordinance
Bernalillo County Commission approves paid time off ordinance
Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times
Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times
Advertisement




Witness: APD officer shot man who was driving erratically, waving gun around
Witness: APD officer shot man who was driving erratically, waving gun around
Vice president keeps up pressure for Mexico trade deal
Vice president keeps up pressure for Mexico trade deal
New school year, new germs: How to stop the spread
New school year, new germs: How to stop the spread
Survey shows homeless population increase in Albuquerque
Survey shows homeless population increase in Albuquerque
Some APS students are still without bus service
Some APS students are still without bus service