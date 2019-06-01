Sushi Freak plans to open West Side location
Christina Rodriguez
June 01, 2019 07:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sushi lovers on Albuquerque's West Side will soon have a new option, according to Albuquerque Business First.
Sushi Freak is opening up a second location later this summer at Coors and Montaño.
The San Diego-based chain first brought their "sushi burritos" to Albuquerque in 2015.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 01, 2019 07:35 PM
Created: June 01, 2019 05:35 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved