Sushi Freak plans to open West Side location

Christina Rodriguez
June 01, 2019 07:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sushi lovers on Albuquerque's West Side will soon have a new option, according to Albuquerque Business First

Sushi Freak is opening up a second location later this summer at Coors and Montaño.

The San Diego-based chain first brought their "sushi burritos" to Albuquerque in 2015.

Updated: June 01, 2019 07:35 PM
Created: June 01, 2019 05:35 PM

