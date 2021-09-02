Suspect accused of APD officer shooting booked into jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The suspect who injured four APD officers during an Aug. 19 shooting was released from the hospital Wednesday and booked into the Metro Detention Center.

James Ramirez, 27, is accused of shooting three officers and injuring another in and near an alleyway along Juan Tabo Blvd. N.E. Ramirez was suspected of committing an armed robbery that occurred shortly before officers attempted to arrest him.