Suspect accused of APD officer shooting booked into jail

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 02, 2021 10:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The suspect who injured four APD officers during an Aug. 19 shooting was released from the hospital Wednesday and booked into the Metro Detention Center.
James Ramirez, 27, is accused of shooting three officers and injuring another in and near an alleyway along Juan Tabo Blvd. N.E. Ramirez was suspected of committing an armed robbery that occurred shortly before officers attempted to arrest him.
All four officers survived but Officer Mario Verbeck was critically injured and is recovering from his injuries.
Ramirez was shot during the exchange and hospitalized until Wednesday. He is charged with three counts of aggravated battery upon a police officer, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. He also faces federal charges related to the incident.
Ramirez will appear in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
