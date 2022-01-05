Suspect apprehended during shots fired call at Sandoval County courthouse | KOB 4




Jonathan Fjeld
Created: January 05, 2022 10:04 AM

BERNALILLO, N.M. – Officers responding to a shots-fired call apprehended an armed suspect Tuesday night at the 13th Judicial Complex.

Officers responded and found the armed suspect on the premises. No injuries or damage were reported.

The suspect has not been identified. The incident is currently under active investigation. 

All Sandoval County employees were under a three-hour work delay with the courthouse opening at 11 a.m. Wednesday. 


