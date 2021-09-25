Suspect arrested after dousing woman in gasoline, lighting her on fire | KOB 4
Suspect arrested after dousing woman in gasoline, lighting her on fire

Jamesha Begay
Updated: September 25, 2021 07:16 PM
Created: September 25, 2021 07:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police arrested Lawrence Sedillo who is accused of dousing a woman in gasoline and setting her on fire in northwest Albuquerque on Friday

According to APD, a woman ran to a neighbor's house requesting help, saying she had been attacked.

The neighbor called for police and medical assistance on her behalf. 

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital with serious burns.

Prosecutors have filed to keep him in jail until his trial.


