Woman shot, killed at Rio Rancho home

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 08, 2022 05:10 PM
Created: March 08, 2022 02:38 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – A person was arrested Tuesday after they were suspected of fatally shooting a woman at a Rio Rancho home.
Police said the shooting occurred at a home on Mirador Loop Tuesday. Officers were able to identify a person of interest who left the scene in a red vehicle.
Police said they quickly located the vehicle and the individual, leading to a pursuit. With help from New Mexico State Police and the Bernalillo Police Department, Rio Rancho police were able to take the individual into custody.
Schools in Rio Rancho were on a lockout Tuesday while the scene was active.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News for more updates.
