Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
July 21, 2019 11:00 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect was arrested late Saturday night for a fatal stabbing in southeast Albuquerque. 

25-year-old Tyrone Benito, a transgender woman known as Beverly or Bev, has been booked into the Metro Detention Center on an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. 

According to the criminal complaint, 53-year-old Jack Kyselka was stabbed early Friday morning near San Mateo and Kathryn. 

A 7-11 employee called 911 after noticing that Kyselka was outside, bleeding from the stomach. 

 Kyselka was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An autopsy report shows that Kyselka had a stab wound to the left side of his chest, as well as cuts to his face, hand and feet. 

