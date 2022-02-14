Suspect arrested for NW Albuquerque church vandalism early Monday | KOB 4
WATCH > Winter Olympics: Watch live coverage of ski jumping and more
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Suspect arrested for NW Albuquerque church vandalism early Monday

St. Therese of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church's Shrine of the Little Flower St. Therese of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church's Shrine of the Little Flower |  Photo: Jonathan Dineyazhe

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 14, 2022 02:31 PM
Created: February 14, 2022 12:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man was arrested early Monday for vandalizing stained glass windows at a Catholic church in northwest Albuquerque. 

Police say the vandalism took place around 2 a.m. Monday at the St. Therese of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church's Shrine of the Little Flower.  

A janitor inside the church reported multiple gunshot-like sounds to 911. The janitor went outside to try and deter the male suspect, who was found throwing objects at the windows on the south side of the church. Two officers arrived and detained the man after he disregarded their commands. 

The suspect identified himself as Jet Doe, 31. However, authorities were unable to confirm the identity. 

According to the criminal complaint, Doe told police he broke the windows after his girlfriend told him there were dead bodies and meth labs inside the church. Doe did not go into any further detail about the incident. 

The janitor advised officers to press charges against Doe. Doe was booked and charged with three counts of criminal damage over $1000, concealing identity and resisting and refusing to obey an officer. 

The janitor estimated there was around $20,000 in damage done to the church. 

The artistic windows are a part of a collection of 34 stained-glass windows fabricated in France in 1954, ahead of the church's Dec. 1955 opening. The church was recognized with a New Mexico highway marker for its artistic, architectural and religious significance. 

Some of the church's clay roofing tiles were also reportedly damaged. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico legislator arrested for suspected DWI
New Mexico legislator arrested for suspected DWI
APD: Suspect charged, ID'd following multiple stabbings
APD: Suspect charged, ID'd following multiple stabbings
Suspect arrested for NW Albuquerque church vandalism early Monday
Suspect arrested for NW Albuquerque church vandalism early Monday
2022 IRS tax advice: What you need to know about child credit and stimulus checks
2022 IRS tax advice: What you need to know about child credit and stimulus checks
New Mexico twins face 2 different battles
New Mexico twins face 2 different battles