Suspect arrested for NW Albuquerque church vandalism early Monday

According to the criminal complaint, Doe told police he broke the windows after his girlfriend told him there were dead bodies and meth labs inside the church. Doe did not go into any further detail about the incident.

The janitor advised officers to press charges against Doe. Doe was booked and charged with three counts of criminal damage over $1000, concealing identity and resisting and refusing to obey an officer.

The janitor estimated there was around $20,000 in damage done to the church.

The artistic windows are a part of a collection of 34 stained-glass windows fabricated in France in 1954, ahead of the church's Dec. 1955 opening. The church was recognized with a New Mexico highway marker for its artistic, architectural and religious significance.

Some of the church's clay roofing tiles were also reportedly damaged.