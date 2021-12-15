Suspect arrested for vandalizing Albuquerque's Main Police Station

Officers reviewed the building's surveillance video which showed Otte at the west side of the building, holding and shaking a red spray paint can. According to the video, Otte then moved to the southwest side of the building where she began tagging messages, near the sidewalk, that matched what officers found at the scene.

Otte was booked into MDC on felony criminal damage charges. It is believed she acted alone.

Crews worked to clear the graffiti Wednesday morning and had it cleaned up by 7:30 a.m.