Suspect charged in 33-year-old cold case to appear in court Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man charged with the 1988 killing of a UNM student will have his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

APD charged Paul Apocada, 53, with suspected murder after he confessed to killing Althea Oakley near CNM on June 22, 1988. Apocada was charged at the detention center where he had been held since last month on a probation violation.