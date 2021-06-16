Suspect charged with murder of man found dead last year | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Suspect charged with murder of man found dead last year

Brittany Costello
Updated: June 16, 2021 05:14 PM
Created: June 16, 2021 04:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. - Jesus De La Cruz Hinojos appeared in court Wednesday for the murder of Raul Martinez, who was found dead last year in West Mesa Albuquerque.

According to documents, Hinojos threatened Martinez just a month before he was killed.

“I just want to say that I don’t know why I’m detained since I’m not guilty,” Hinojos said through a translator in court.

Multiple people put Hinojos at the scene of the crime, and investigators say they traced a gun back to him.

Prosecutors filed a motion to keep Hinojos behind bars pending a trial. A district court judge will make a ruling on the motion.

MORE:


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: Man found dead on NW Albuquerque road
APD: Man found dead on NW Albuquerque road
New development in the works on Albuquerque's West Side
New development in the works on Albuquerque's West Side
Netflix appears ready to jumpstart movie studio expansion in Albuquerque
Netflix appears ready to jumpstart movie studio expansion in Albuquerque
Man accused of causing crash that killed priest released from jail
Man accused of causing crash that killed priest released from jail
New Mexico United offers new vaccine incentives at matches
New Mexico United offers new vaccine incentives at matches