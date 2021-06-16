Suspect charged with murder of man found dead last year

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE N.M. - Jesus De La Cruz Hinojos appeared in court Wednesday for the murder of Raul Martinez, who was found dead last year in West Mesa Albuquerque.
According to documents, Hinojos threatened Martinez just a month before he was killed.
“I just want to say that I don’t know why I’m detained since I’m not guilty,” Hinojos said through a translator in court.
Multiple people put Hinojos at the scene of the crime, and investigators say they traced a gun back to him.
Prosecutors filed a motion to keep Hinojos behind bars pending a trial. A district court judge will make a ruling on the motion.
