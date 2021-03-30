Suspect charged with Rio Rancho teen's murder to make court appearance Wednesday

Police said Cresap admitted to a friend that he killed Jackson and shot him 11 times. He also told his friend that Jackson had a BB gun the night he died, and held it at his waist and pointed it at Cresap.

Cresap’s friend said Cresap didn’t realize Alex’s gun wasn’t real, and that he wasn’t planning to kill him.

Jackson’s family denied that he had a BB gun and are continuing to seek justice.

KOB 4 asked Rio Rancho Police if they found any kind of weapon at the scene, but they did not respond.

Cresap is expected to make an appearance in court Wednesday morning.