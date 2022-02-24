NE Albuquerque gas station homicide suspect arrested

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police arrested an 18-year-old male accused of fatally shooting a man at a northeast Albuquerque gas station Wednesday night.
Christopher Valencia was arrested late Wednesday, around 11:58 p.m., for shooting a man at the Premier Gas and Food Mart.
According to the criminal complaint, Valencia and his girlfriend engaged in a dispute where she asked him to leave after he pulled a gun on her. Valencia left her home and took her Chrysler PT Cruiser to fill up with gas at the Premier Gas.
At the gas station, Valencia engaged in an argument with a man he knew there. The man reportedly told Valencia, "let me see it," before Valencia pulled out a handgun, shot the man twice and fled in the PT Cruiser.
Police obtained surveillance video and tracked down Valencia. He was found in the PT Cruiser around 9:32 p.m. and was taken into custody before being arrested and charged with an open count of murder around two hours later.
