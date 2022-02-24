NE Albuquerque gas station homicide suspect arrested

According to the criminal complaint, Valencia and his girlfriend engaged in a dispute where she asked him to leave after he pulled a gun on her. Valencia left her home and took her Chrysler PT Cruiser to fill up with gas at the Premier Gas.

At the gas station, Valencia engaged in an argument with a man he knew there. The man reportedly told Valencia, "let me see it," before Valencia pulled out a handgun, shot the man twice and fled in the PT Cruiser.