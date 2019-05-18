Suspect from NMSP officer-involved shooting had a lengthy criminal history
May 18, 2019 06:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are searching for the suspect wanted in one of the officer-involved shootings from Thursday night. NMSP said that Daniel Franco took off after an attempted traffic stop in northeast Albuquerque.
Police had tried to use a pit maneuver to stop Franco's vehicle, and sometime after this maneuver an NMSP officer fired his weapon. It's still unknown at this time if Franco was hit.
Shortly after, the officer was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle in the Lomas and Washington intersection.
The car that Franco was driving was found abandoned in an alley near Washington and Mountain.
NMSP has confirmed there is a warrant for Franco's arrest. He is facing three felony charges: aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a firearm.
Franco's previous charges on record are:
- 1996 – DWI
- 1998 – DWI
- 1999 – Resisting, evading an officer
- 2000 – Child abuse, aggravated battery on a household member, assault on a peace officer and resisting, evading a peace officer
- 2003 – Aggravated burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and burglary
- 2004 – Driving on a suspended license
- 2012 – Aggravated battery on a household member and tampering with evidence
- 2013 – Assault on a peace officer and resisting, evading a peace officer
- 2016 – Felon in possession of a firearm and several court appearance violations
- 2017 – Probation violation, resisting, evading a peace officer and larceny
Police are asking anyone who has any information on Franco’s whereabouts to contact NMSP at (505) 841-9256.
