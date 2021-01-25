Suspect hospitalized after shooting involving Los Lunas police

Christina Rodriguez
Created: January 25, 2021 10:35 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Los Lunas.
According to New Mexico State Police, a suspect was struck by gunfire from Los Lunas police and is being transported to a hospital nearby. No officers were injured.
Southbound I-25 at milepost 201 is blocked while police investigate.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company