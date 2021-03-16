NMSP: Suspect hospitalized following deputy-involved shooting | KOB 4

NMSP: Suspect hospitalized following deputy-involved shooting

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 16, 2021 09:34 AM
Created: March 16, 2021 08:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting involving the Torrance County Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning. 

New Mexico State Police said the shooting happened near State Road 47 and South Bosque Loop in Bosque Farms. 

A suspect was reportedly struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital. Police said deputies are OK and uninjured. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


