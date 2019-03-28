Suspect identified in Albuquerque hit and run
Marian Camacho
March 28, 2019 06:39 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police have identified a suspect in a deadly hit and run in northeast Albuquerque.
It happened Wednesday morning near the intersection of Indian School and Pennsylvania.
Police have arrested Joseph Zamora. They believe he intentionally left the scene after hitting and killing Rosie Bowers.
According to a criminal complaint, Zamora told police he was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Bowers. In the complaint, Zamora stated that he thought he had run over Bowers' backpack.
Police say there were tire marks found on Bowers' left upper hip.
Zamora is facing charges for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: March 28, 2019 06:39 AM
Created: March 28, 2019 06:33 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved