Suspect identified in Albuquerque hit and run | KOB 4
Advertisement

Suspect identified in Albuquerque hit and run

Marian Camacho
March 28, 2019 06:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police have identified a suspect in a deadly hit and run in northeast Albuquerque.

Advertisement

It happened Wednesday morning near the intersection of Indian School and Pennsylvania.

Police have arrested Joseph Zamora. They believe he intentionally left the scene after hitting and killing Rosie Bowers.

According to a criminal complaint, Zamora told police he was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Bowers. In the complaint, Zamora stated that he thought he had run over Bowers' backpack.

Police say there were tire marks found on Bowers' left upper hip.

Zamora is facing charges for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: March 28, 2019 06:39 AM
Created: March 28, 2019 06:33 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suspect identified in Albuquerque hit and run
Suspect identified in Albuquerque hit and run
Sitel to close Albuquerque call center
Sitel to close Albuquerque call center
Thieves break into Army veteran's truck, steal his belongings
Thieves break into Army veteran's truck, steal his belongings
Beer cans hitting, damaging vehicles on northern NM highway
Beer cans hitting, damaging vehicles on northern NM highway
City of Albuquerque faces class-action lawsuit over vehicle seizure program
City of Albuquerque faces class-action lawsuit over vehicle seizure program
Advertisement




AG Balderas: Run for US Senate is not in the cards right now
AG Balderas: Run for US Senate is not in the cards right now
Suspect identified in Albuquerque hit and run
Suspect identified in Albuquerque hit and run
Beer cans hitting, damaging vehicles on northern NM highway
Beer cans hitting, damaging vehicles on northern NM highway
Police: Woman killed in 5 car pileup after stopping to help
Police: Woman killed in 5 car pileup after stopping to help
Thieves break into Army veteran's truck, steal his belongings
Thieves break into Army veteran's truck, steal his belongings