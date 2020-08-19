Suspect identified in the killing of Jacqueline Vigil

The documents state he was later arrested by ICE agents in San Antonio for illegally re-entering the U.S. He had previously been deported from the U.S. in September 2019.

Talamantes has a lengthy criminal history which includes drug and firearm offenses. Court documents state he has ties to a prison gangs.

The Bernalillo County district attorney anticipates Talamantes will face state and federal charges for Vigil's murder, but he did not have a timeline of when they would be filed.

The murder case got renewed attention through the announcement of Operation Legend in July. Vigil's family was invited to the White House for the president's press conference about the initiative. Her husband hoped that federal agents could help locate the murderer.

In a press release, the Albuquerque Police Department said the arrest is a result of the work of APD homicide detectives who have been on the case long before Operation Legend and the U.S. Attorney got involved.

APD Chief Mike Geier released the following statement:

“For the last nine months, our homicide detectives used many of their investigative tools, including our aggressive tracking of guns used in crimes, to build a case, and track down the suspect in Texas. We also benefited from Crimestoppers and productive tips from concerned citizens, to assist detectives. While we haven’t been able to publicly discuss this investigation, I hope the people of Albuquerque realize that we don’t give up on victims of violent crime.”

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller released the following statement:

“This senseless murder shook Albuquerque because we all felt the loss of Jacqueline Vigil. We vowed to bring the killer to justice and to continue the fight against violent criminals in our city. For many months we have been aware that we were making real progress on the case but couldn’t comment publicly, or push back on a lot of myths being said about our police department. We are fortunate that APD has been doing the hard work over the last nine months to identify a suspect and ensure he was locked up and not able to commit additional crimes while they investigated the murder. We are all calling again on the prosecutors to move this case forward swiftly so the killer is brought to justice for the harm he has caused to our community.”

