Suspect in Albuquerque police shootout found dead in jail

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 19, 2022 05:10 PM
Created: February 19, 2022 04:56 PM
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. – The suspect accused of shooting more than thirty shots at Albuquerque police officers last August has died.
On Saturday, Albuquerque police confirmed that Ramirez died in the Valencia County jail.
James Ramirez was charged with one count of felon in possession of firearm following that shootout. Four Albuquerque police officers were hurt. Ramirez had pleaded not guilty to the charge.
No word yet on how he died. The Valencia County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
