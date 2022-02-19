Suspect in Albuquerque police shootout found dead in jail | KOB 4
WATCH > Winter Olympics: Watch live coverage of figure skating and more
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Suspect in Albuquerque police shootout found dead in jail

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 19, 2022 05:10 PM
Created: February 19, 2022 04:56 PM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. – The suspect accused of shooting more than thirty shots at Albuquerque police officers last August has died. 

On Saturday, Albuquerque police confirmed that Ramirez died in the Valencia County jail. 

James Ramirez was charged with one count of felon in possession of firearm following that shootout. Four Albuquerque police officers were hurt. Ramirez had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

No word yet on how he died. The Valencia County Sheriff's Office is investigating. 



 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD investigates fatal shooting in downtown Albuquerque
APD investigates fatal shooting in downtown Albuquerque
BCSO: Falcon hunters discover body on mesa
BCSO: Falcon hunters discover body on mesa
Family dog shot in backyard on Valentine’s Day
Family dog shot in backyard on Valentine’s Day
Former UNM football player accused of robbing postal worker at gunpoint
Former UNM football player accused of robbing postal worker at gunpoint
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces immediate end to New Mexico's indoor mask mandate
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces immediate end to New Mexico's indoor mask mandate