Suspect in child abuse investigation tied to previous child death

Valdez has seen this story before.

"I said, if you don't call CYFD, I'm going to call CYFD," she said.

Back in 2010 – in Pojoaque - she tried to get the state to intervene after she found bruising on Leland Valdez - her stepson. But, she says Leland went home with his mother and her mother's boyfriend, Gallegos.

Santa Fe Undersheriff Ron Madrid says Leland had injuries to his head, face, stomach, back and legs. Injuries that appear to have happened over a period of time.

"He was - he was a wonderful little boy," said Valdez.

Leland - was killed by Gallegos in 2011. In 2014, Gallegos took a plea deal and he was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Ultimately, he did less than 11 before he was released on parole last September.

"It's like it's happening all over again," said Valdez.

Bernalillo County sheriff's say Torres' friend called attention to her 2-year-old son's extensive bruises earlier this month. He was taken to UNM Hospital.

Torres had a changing story about how her son was hurt. The 2-year-old was found with a healing broken arm, bruises all over, a fracture on the back of his skull and THC in his urine.

"These people are in place to make the rules to make people safe, to make this society a livable society. How is anyone to do so when they're letting these, for lack of a better word, monsters back in society," said Valdez.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep both Torres and Gallegos in jail.

According to BCSO, the 2-year-old boy is now recovering at home, with his biological father.