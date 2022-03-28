Suspect in child abuse investigation tied to previous child death

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: March 28, 2022 05:28 PM
Created: March 28, 2022 04:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man is accused of beating a toddler so badly he put him in the hospital. And the child's mom is now in jail because deputies say she lied to cover for her boyfriend.
The worst part is that the man arrested for beating this little boy, Steven Gallegos, was out on parole for killing another baby boy.
Stormy Torres is the mom, Gallegos is the boyfriend. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's office says they are both behind bars for allegations that sound all too familiar to a different woman.
"These kids are going to be our future and you're over here letting them get killed," said Angela Valdez.
Valdez has seen this story before.
"I said, if you don't call CYFD, I'm going to call CYFD," she said.
Back in 2010 – in Pojoaque - she tried to get the state to intervene after she found bruising on Leland Valdez - her stepson. But, she says Leland went home with his mother and her mother's boyfriend, Gallegos.
Santa Fe Undersheriff Ron Madrid says Leland had injuries to his head, face, stomach, back and legs. Injuries that appear to have happened over a period of time.
"He was - he was a wonderful little boy," said Valdez.
Leland - was killed by Gallegos in 2011. In 2014, Gallegos took a plea deal and he was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Ultimately, he did less than 11 before he was released on parole last September.
"It's like it's happening all over again," said Valdez.
Bernalillo County sheriff's say Torres' friend called attention to her 2-year-old son's extensive bruises earlier this month. He was taken to UNM Hospital.
Torres had a changing story about how her son was hurt. The 2-year-old was found with a healing broken arm, bruises all over, a fracture on the back of his skull and THC in his urine.
"These people are in place to make the rules to make people safe, to make this society a livable society. How is anyone to do so when they're letting these, for lack of a better word, monsters back in society," said Valdez.
Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep both Torres and Gallegos in jail.
According to BCSO, the 2-year-old boy is now recovering at home, with his biological father.
