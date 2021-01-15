Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Ruidoso

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Ruidoso Friday morning.
According to NMSP, the suspect was not hit by gunfire and is in custody. Police said all officers involved are OK.
Authorities said to avoid the 200 block of Mockingbird while police investigate. Information is limited at this time.
