Suspect in custody after standoff in Rio Rancho
Christina Rodriguez
September 26, 2019 07:26 AM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police worked to apprehend a barricaded suspect Thursday morning. The suspect was arrested a little after 7 a.m.
Rio Rancho police had asked the public to avoid the area of Meadowlark Lane east of 528 while their SWAT teams were in the area.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
The barricaded suspect situation has been resolved. The suspect is in custody. Thank you for cooperation.— RioRancho PD (@RioRanchoPD1) September 26, 2019
