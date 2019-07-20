Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff at mobile home park | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff at mobile home park

Christina Rodriguez
July 20, 2019 10:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A SWAT standoff lasted for hours at the Albuquerque Meadows Mobile Home Park, near I-25 and San Antonio. 

Advertisement

Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, police said they were able to peacefully get a suspect out of a home.

The suspect was arrested for a felony charge of domestic violence.

Police have not released their name yet. Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: July 20, 2019 10:07 PM
Created: July 20, 2019 09:19 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Band has gear stolen after Albuquerque show
Band has gear stolen after Albuquerque show
Police identify man killed outside a 7-Eleven in SE Albuquerque
Police identify man killed outside a 7-Eleven in SE Albuquerque
Smokey Bear turns 75: How a New Mexico bear cub became an icon
Smokey Bear turns 75: How a New Mexico bear cub became an icon
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff at mobile home park
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff at mobile home park
Judge strikes down Albuquerque's panhandling ordinance
Judge strikes down Albuquerque's panhandling ordinance
Advertisement




Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff at mobile home park
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff at mobile home park
Through The Flower: Judy Chicago's gallery opens in Belen
Through The Flower: Judy Chicago's gallery opens in Belen
First responders educate hikers how to stay safe on the trails
First responders educate hikers how to stay safe on the trails
Smokey Bear turns 75: How a New Mexico bear cub became an icon
Smokey Bear turns 75: How a New Mexico bear cub became an icon
Police identify man killed outside a 7-Eleven in SE Albuquerque
Police identify man killed outside a 7-Eleven in SE Albuquerque