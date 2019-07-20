Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff at mobile home park
Christina Rodriguez
July 20, 2019 10:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A SWAT standoff lasted for hours at the Albuquerque Meadows Mobile Home Park, near I-25 and San Antonio.
Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, police said they were able to peacefully get a suspect out of a home.
The suspect was arrested for a felony charge of domestic violence.
Police have not released their name yet. Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
