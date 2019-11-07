Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Rio Rancho

KOB Web Staff
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A suspect is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Rio Rancho.
The Rio Rancho Police Department had asked the public to avoid the area of Villa Verde between Palmas Altas and Sabana Grande Thursday morning. Officers were handling a SWAT situation with a barricaded suspect.
The suspect was taken into custody around 9 a.m.
Rio Rancho police said they also worked with Rio Rancho Public Schools to address nearby school concerns.
Police have not released any other information at this time.
We have safely taken the suspect into custody. We will remain in the area in order to complete the investigation. Thank you for your cooperation.— RioRancho PD (@RioRanchoPD1) November 7, 2019
