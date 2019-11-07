Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Rio Rancho | KOB 4
Advertisement

Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Rio Rancho

Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Rio Rancho

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 07, 2019 09:20 AM
Created: November 07, 2019 09:13 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A suspect is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Rio Rancho. 

The Rio Rancho Police Department had asked the public to avoid the area of Villa Verde between Palmas Altas and Sabana Grande Thursday morning. Officers were handling a SWAT situation with a barricaded suspect. 

Advertisement

The suspect was taken into custody around 9 a.m. 

Rio Rancho police said they also worked with Rio Rancho Public Schools to address nearby school concerns. 

Police have not released any other information at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Legal expert not surprised Fabian Gonzales is allowed out of jail
Legal expert not surprised Fabian Gonzales is allowed out of jail
Drug busts net 730 pounds of marijuana
Drug busts net 730 pounds of marijuana
Texas executes inmate for strangling, burying woman in NM desert
Texas executes inmate for strangling, burying woman in NM desert
Suspect in Victoria Martens case could be released from jail
Suspect in Victoria Martens case could be released from jail
$18,000 Savannah cat goes missing in Roswell
$18,000 Savannah cat goes missing in Roswell
Advertisement


Fired APD officer pleads no contest to battery charge
Fired APD officer pleads no contest to battery charge
Legal expert not surprised Fabian Gonzales is allowed out of jail
Legal expert not surprised Fabian Gonzales is allowed out of jail
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Rio Rancho
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Rio Rancho
NMSP sergeant rescues three people from building fire
NMSP sergeant rescues three people from building fire
New flashing yellow arrow signal installed in NW Albuquerque
New flashing yellow arrow signal installed in NW Albuquerque