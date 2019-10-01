Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
October 01, 2019 06:35 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in southeast Albuquerque early Tuesday morning.
Albuquerque police spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers were dispatched to a home near Harvard and Coal in response to a domestic violence call. A man had hit his girlfriend across the face with a handgun and then pointed the gun at another woman after she tried to intervene.
The man was identified as Justin Williams, 33. Officers went to Williams' apartment to investigate but he refused to exit his apartment. All residents in the complex were asked to shelter in place while officers negotiated with the suspect.
A SWAT standoff ensued until Williams eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Created: October 01, 2019 06:35 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved