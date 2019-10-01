Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque

Albuquerque police spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers were dispatched to a home near Harvard and Coal in response to a domestic violence call. A man had hit his girlfriend across the face with a handgun and then pointed the gun at another woman after she tried to intervene.

The man was identified as Justin Williams, 33. Officers went to Williams' apartment to investigate but he refused to exit his apartment. All residents in the complex were asked to shelter in place while officers negotiated with the suspect.