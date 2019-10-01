Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque

Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
October 01, 2019 06:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in southeast Albuquerque early Tuesday morning. 

Advertisement

Albuquerque police spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers were dispatched to a home near Harvard and Coal in response to a domestic violence call. A man had hit his girlfriend across the face with a handgun and then pointed the gun at another woman after she tried to intervene. 

The man was identified as Justin Williams, 33. Officers went to Williams' apartment to investigate but he refused to exit his apartment. All residents in the complex were asked to shelter in place while officers negotiated with the suspect. 

A SWAT standoff ensued until Williams eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Created: October 01, 2019 06:35 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

One dead after shooting at high school homecoming party
One dead after shooting at high school homecoming party
550 expansion project to start second phase of construction
550 expansion project to start second phase of construction
More homeless camps pop up with less than a week until Balloon Fiesta
More homeless camps pop up with less than a week until Balloon Fiesta
Teen sentenced in murder of 15-year-old boy
Teen sentenced in murder of 15-year-old boy
Woman continues search for her brother's killer
Woman continues search for her brother's killer
Advertisement



Rainbow crosswalk expected to last 10 years, colors already dirty and fading
Rainbow crosswalk expected to last 10 years, colors already dirty and fading
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
Family offers $20,000 reward to find a Santa Fe man's killer
Family offers $20,000 reward to find a Santa Fe man's killer
7 mumps cases reported at New Mexico's Torrance County jail
7 mumps cases reported at New Mexico's Torrance County jail
BCSO to conduct staffing study to request more deputies
BCSO to conduct staffing study to request more deputies