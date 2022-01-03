Suspect in deadly Nob Hill pedestrian crash pleads not guilty

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The suspect in a deadly crash near Coal and Tulane pleaded not guilty Monday.
Elizardo Cortez, who was held behind bars prior to his trial, pleaded not guilty to charges involving his role in a deadly Dec. 18 crash.
According to documents, Cortez was under the influence on Dec.18 when he hit and killed a pedestrian on Coal near Tulane.
Cortez made a plea Dec. 27 to be released before his trial against the advice of the judge but it was denied, given the conditions of the case. Documents show he was driving on a revoked license and was on probation at the time of the crash that killed a pedestrian in Nob Hill.
Prosecutors noted his failure to abide by those conditions and his 20-year criminal history – including prior allegations of a similar nature.
