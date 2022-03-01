Suspect in deadly shooting near West Mesa HS will remain in custody

A probation officer who interviewed Trejo and his grandparents also spoke at the hearing, but ultimately also determined he should stay in custody.

"She reported the charges do not represent the Marco that she knows," the probation officer said. "She stated he is a respectful, good grandson. He is helpful around the house. We are requesting a hold. We do believe he is a danger to himself and others."

The judge granted that motion, but his attorney did mention he will be coming up with a plan related to a possible release. Trejo's next hearing is scheduled for April.