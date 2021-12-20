Suspect in fatal downtown shooting to remain in jail until trial

Chase Golightly
December 20, 2021
December 20, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M - The man accused of threatening security guards with a gun and then killing a good Samaritan will remain in jail until his trial.
It was a quick court appearance for Patrick Saavedra as the prosecution laid out his criminal history saying this crime is nothing new for the suspect.
38-year-old Saavedra sat silently in MDC as the judge denied him release from jail.
"I do find this an extraordinarily tragic allegation that involves firearms and shooting at someone who was trying to intervene."
It was at First and Gold on Dec. 9 when police say Saavedra got into an argument with a security guard and pointed a gun at them.
That's when a good Samaritan who has yet to be identified walked up to the suspect and asked him to stop arguing with the security guard.
According to the criminal complaint, Saavedra then shot that person and took off.
"It does not get more dangerous than shooting a good Samaritan."
The prosecution made it clear Saavedra is a danger to the community.
"In the past 20 years, he does have three separate cases involving shootings and firearms, not including this present case."
In one of those cases, he pleaded guilty. Then he was charged twice for having a gun as a felon. The prosecution argued that this shows Saavedra will not cooperate with terms of release.
"It is quite likely that if this defendant was released, anybody could be the next target."
Given all the evidence, the judge agreed.
"I don't find there is any assurance that the court could fashion any conditions of release that the defendant would be able to comply with that would adequately protect the public."
