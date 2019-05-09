Suspect in high speed deadly crash pleads guilty | KOB 4
Suspect in high speed deadly crash pleads guilty

Marian Camacho
May 09, 2019 01:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The man police say led officers on a high-speed pursuit before causing a deadly crash has pleaded guilty to several charges.

According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office, Domonic Rougemont pleaded guilty to Armed Robbery, Homicide by Vehicle (Reckless Driving), Great Bodily Injury by Vehicle (Reckless Driving, and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery.

Police say Rougemont was behind the wheel of a stolen Jeep when he crashed into another vehicle killing D'Markus Blea in October 2017

Rougemont faces up to 21 years behind bars.

Two other suspects in the Jeep at the time of the crash have also pleaded guilty. All three are awaiting sentencing.

Updated: May 09, 2019 01:13 PM
