Suspect in high speed deadly crash pleads guilty

According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office, Domonic Rougemont pleaded guilty to Armed Robbery, Homicide by Vehicle (Reckless Driving), Great Bodily Injury by Vehicle (Reckless Driving, and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery.

Police say Rougemont was behind the wheel of a stolen Jeep when he crashed into another vehicle killing D'Markus Blea in October 2017.