Suspect in hotel homicide to remain in jail until trial

The state's prosecutor walked through the entire timeline, starting with the hotel shooting and then an armed carjacking just down the street. She also brought up a different incident – just one month earlier – when police say Bookout shot someone at a different hotel.

"These crimes were perpetrated on random, innocent members of the community,” said Macias.

Bookout's defense acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations but argued they could be mitigated with strict conditions of release, including mental health treatment. Second Judicial District Court Judge Britt Baca-Miller did not agree.

"I am going to grant the state's motion for pretrial detention," said Baca-Miller.

A public safety assessment recommended Bookout be released. The judge believes that's because he does not have any violent convictions, but says the evidence against him is enough to say otherwise.

"I can't think of any conditions of release that I could fashion that could adequately monitor Mr. Bookout's actions to make sure he is not violent," Baca-Miller said.

Bookout's public defender did bring up a prior case from 2015 that was dismissed for lack of competency. It was not part of her argument to release him from jail, but she believes it could be an issue moving forward.