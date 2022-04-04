Suspect in massage spa murder to remain behind bars until trial

According to court documents, Rivera-Ramirez and a partner, Juan Carlos Hernandez, went to the massage business in January to rob it. When Fang pulled a gun and fought back, shots were fired and Fang was killed.

“As you can see, your honor, she was trying to get out the front door, she was trying to leave. She didn't care what happened to that massage parlor, what they took, she just wanted her life and the defendant and the co-defendant did not care,” said prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Rivera-Ramirez was one of those suspects. On Monday, they asked a judge to hold him in jail before trial. They argued not only was he too dangerous to be released, but was in the middle of another criminal case when this happened.

“He was pending that charge as well as pending conditions of release when this case took place,” prosecutors said.

They believe Rivera-Ramirez and partner, Hernandez, were behind a string of robberies at other massage businesses.

Rivera-Ramirez's attorney asked for his release.

“My client doesn't have much of a criminal history at all. I know he is very, very young,” said the defense.

Ultimately, a judge sided with prosecutors, keeping Rivera-Ramirez in jail before trial.

“Given the evidence that's been presented, it gives the court a great deal of concern regarding the defendant's capacity for violence,” said the judge.

His alleged partner in all of this, Hernandez, was also ordered to stay in jail before trial. Both are facing a long list of charges, including murder.









