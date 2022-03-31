Suspect in murder of 16-year-old to remain in jail ahead of trial

Nunn was discovered shot to death in late January. Documents allege he was on the West Mesa shooting guns with three others when he was robbed and killed. Bernalillo County deputies said one of those men was Beyers.

"Byers provides multiple versions of the events and slowly develops his involvement in this matter," said Lawrence Hansen, state prosecutor.

The state argued to keep Byers locked up before trial, using court documents alleging this attack on Nunn was planned. They found Nunn's weapon in Byers' home.

"I cannot fashion any conditions of release that would have prevented or protected this from occurring," Hansen said.

Byers' attorney said he has no criminal history. He was asking the judge to release him with conditions – calling into question his involvement in the actual shooting.

"He hasn't been in trouble before, there's no record of him falling to appear to court, violating probation, violating conditions of release," said Noah Gelb with the defense. "There's nothing like that in the record."

Judge Britt Baca-Miller decided Byers was too dangerous to be released.