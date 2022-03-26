Suspect in murder of 16-year-old transferred from hospital to jail | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 26, 2022 07:07 PM
Created: March 26, 2022 06:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The suspect in the murder of a local 16-year-old is out of the hospital, and in jail now. Christopher Byers has been charged in Thomas Nunn's murder.

In February, investigators found Nunn's body in a South Valley field.  

Byers had a court appearance Saturday, as prosecutors wanted him held in jail until trial.

An arrest warrant was issued for Byers in February, but he had to spend weeks at UNM Hospital recovering from being shot in a different incident. 

BCSO says the second suspect in Nunn's death -- Elias Acuna -- recently died in a possible accidental shooting.


