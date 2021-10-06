Suspect in police shootout arraigned on federal gun charges

Police said he fired almost forty shots at officers there, before he was shot himself.

The parking lot shootout happened after another shootout in a nearby alley. Police said Ramirez fired more than thirty shots at officers then. APD released lapel camera video of the shootouts last week.

What is still unclear is when Ramirez will face state charges for the actual shootings, he was facing state charges but police and prosecutors decided to hold off.

"We wanted to make sure that we ensured that we have the strongest prosecution possible,” said APD Chief Harold Medina.

At a press conference last Friday, Medina said he worked with local prosecutors on how to handle the case.

"Obviously we have concerns with our state system and its ability to keep people in jail, so we wanted to make sure we took this to a federal prosecution in hopes that it will give us the maximum time possible,” Media said.

A trial date has not been set yet for the federal charge. Ramirez will stay in custody as the process plays out.

