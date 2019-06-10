Suspect in Sonic stabbing released after serving time for another stabbing | KOB 4
Suspect in Sonic stabbing released after serving time for another stabbing

Ryan Laughlin
June 10, 2019 06:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man accused of stabbing a man to death on Friday was released from federal custody less than four months prior.

Aldo Jones is accused of stabbing John Chavez with a knife at the Sonic at Central and San Pedro.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to have Jones held in jail pending his trial.

Jones' criminal history includes the 2013 stabbing of a man on the Navajo Indian Reservation. The victim survived.

After Jones pleaded guilty, the judge sentenced him to 70 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Jones was released from federal custody at the end of February.

Jones' pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

A spokesperson in federal court said Jones will also have to see a federal judge about any possible probation violations.

Ryan Laughlin


