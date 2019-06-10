Suspect in Sonic stabbing released after serving time for another stabbing

Jones' criminal history includes the 2013 stabbing of a man on the Navajo Indian Reservation. The victim survived.

After Jones pleaded guilty, the judge sentenced him to 70 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Jones was released from federal custody at the end of February.

Jones' pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

A spokesperson in federal court said Jones will also have to see a federal judge about any possible probation violations.