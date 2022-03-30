Suspect in Victoria Martens case to be sentenced next month

During a brief hearing, both prosecutors and the defense asked Judge Cindy Leos to set a sentencing date for Kelley in the Victoria Martens case.

"We want Miss Kelley to be able to stay in DOC to continue to work towards, to potentially start completing her sentence," Hart said.

In 2019, Kelley pleaded no contest to charges of child abuse, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. As part of the plea deal, she agreed to testify at trial against another suspect in the case – her cousin - Fabian Gonzales. He's charged with child abuse and tampering with evidence, but his trial has faced delays due to COVID and is now set to start in July.

"I don't think anyone's concerned about her continued cooperation and at this point just because of the situation we're in, where her other sentence is running, I think it makes the most sense to go forward," said Greer Rose, prosecutor.

Judge Leos agreed and set Kelley's sentencing for April 28. As part of the plea, she agreed to a 44-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say Kelley had been using meth before babysitting 10-year-old Victoria at the girl's Albuquerque apartment in 2016. They say Kelley let an unidentified man into the apartment – who then strangled Victoria to death.

Later, prosecutors say Kelley and Gonzales tried to hide Victoria's body by dismembering it before Kelley set the body on fire in the bathtub.

Victoria's mom, Michelle Martens – who was dating Gonzales – also took a plea deal in the case. She's facing 12 to 15 years after pleading guilty to child abuse resulting in death.

Kelley nor the other two known suspects in Victoria's death are actually charged with her murder. Prosecutors believe a fourth, unknown suspect actually killed the child.

However, Fabian Gonzales' attorney doesn't think there is a fourth suspect. Gonzales has blamed Kelley, his cousin, from the very beginning.

We can expect that argument to come up in Gonzales' trial set for July, but those claims won't have any bearing on Kelley's sentencing next month.



