Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo | KOB 4
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo

Marian Camacho
June 05, 2019 01:50 PM

BERNALILLO, N.M. - New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the Town of Bernalillo.

It happened at an apartment on Camino Del Pueblo near Highway 550 and involved the Bernalillo Police Department.

According to State Police officials, the suspect has been transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. No officers were injured.

State Police will head up the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Created: June 05, 2019 11:56 AM

