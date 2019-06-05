Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo
Marian Camacho
June 05, 2019 01:50 PM
BERNALILLO, N.M. - New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the Town of Bernalillo.
It happened at an apartment on Camino Del Pueblo near Highway 550 and involved the Bernalillo Police Department.
According to State Police officials, the suspect has been transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. No officers were injured.
State Police will head up the investigation.
Town of Bernalillo PD involved in a police shooting at an apartment at 133 South Camino Del Pueblo. Officers are OK. Suspect has been transported to an area hospital with unknown extent of injuries. #NMSP is investigating. Scene is active with no additional information available.— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) June 5, 2019
