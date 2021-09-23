Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting south of Moriarty

Jonathan Fjeld
TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. – New Mexico State Police on Thursday morning are investigating an officer-involved shooting south of Moriarty.
According to NMSP, deputies with the Torrance County Sheriff's Office were involved with the shooting south of Moriarty, near State Road 41 and Marshall. No deputies were injured but the suspect was injured and taken to the hospital.
On Sept. 6, a man was killed by police in Moriarty after refusing to surrender during a standoff, shootout situation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
