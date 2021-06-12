Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting with Taos Police Department | KOB 4

Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting with Taos Police Department

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 12, 2021 08:44 PM
Created: June 12, 2021 06:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the Taos Police Department.

On Saturday, June 12, a Taos police officer attempted to pull over the driver of a Hyundai for several traffic violations on State Road 68.

A pursuit was initiated after the driver refused to pull over.

After a short pursuit, the driver of the Hyundai crashed on Fernandez Road. Shots were subsequently fire between the suspect, 18-year-old Antonio Olivares, and the Taos Police Officer.

Olivares, who was struck by the officer's gunfire, attempted to evade officers on foot.

He was located a short time later and taken into custody without further incident.

Olivares' injuries are reportedly non-life threatening. 

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. 


