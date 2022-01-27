Domestic violence suspect fatally shot by Rio Rancho police officer

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – A domestic violence suspect was fatally shot by a Rio Rancho police officer Wednesday night, New Mexico State Police say.

Police responded around 10:36 p.m. to the 4600 block of Platinum Dr. NE., where police say John Paul Romero, 42, was acting violently toward his family members while armed with two knives. Two officers confirmed the details as they arrived and encountered Romero. After attempting to use less-lethal means, each officer fired gunshots that struck Romero.