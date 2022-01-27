Domestic violence suspect fatally shot by Rio Rancho police officer

Jonathan Fjeld
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – A domestic violence suspect was fatally shot by a Rio Rancho police officer Wednesday night, New Mexico State Police say.
Police responded around 10:36 p.m. to the 4600 block of Platinum Dr. NE., where police say John Paul Romero, 42, was acting violently toward his family members while armed with two knives. Two officers confirmed the details as they arrived and encountered Romero. After attempting to use less-lethal means, each officer fired gunshots that struck Romero.
Romero was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical investigator.
Two of Romero's family members, including the caller, were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.
New Mexico State Police is leading an ongoing and active investigation.
