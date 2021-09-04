Suspect named in Valencia County shooting

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. - New Mexico State Police is currently investigating the Valencia County police shooting that happened Friday afternoon. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Jose Angel Baca.

Authorities said Baca shot a deputy near New Mexico state road 6 around mile marker 19. Then Baca took off, driving east towards Los Lunas while being chased by law enforcement. Baca then crashed his car on state road 314 when he then opened fire, injuring another deputy before being shot and killed.