Suspect pleads not guilty in Belen Marine murder case | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Suspect pleads not guilty in Belen Marine murder case

Ryan Laughlin
October 20, 2019 10:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The man who was charged with the murder of a Belen Marine appeared in court last week.

Advertisement

Francisco Gomez and his girlfriend Jeannine Willard were arrested in connection to Matthew Gurule’s murder.

During Gomez’s court appearance, he pleaded not guilty.

Gurule’s mother, Sandra Miller, was in there during Gomez’s court appearance.

"He plead not guilty. I don't know how a person does that,” Miller said. "So, I did give him that look. That, ‘I'm not going away look.’"

Gomez’s girlfriend, Jeannine Willard is also now being charged with conspiracy to commit murder. She is not listed as a witness in this case while the case is still developing.

Miller plans to be there every step of the way to bring justice for Matthew. Until then, the closest she can be to her son is at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

"At least we know where he's at and he's at peace now."

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Created: October 20, 2019 10:41 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man arrested, charged with murder of his wife
Man arrested, charged with murder of his wife
Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Police investigate robbery tied to overnight shooting death
Police investigate robbery tied to overnight shooting death
Hinkle Family Fun Center adds upgrades to stay competitive in the industry
Hinkle Family Fun Center adds upgrades to stay competitive in the industry
Two people killed in Angel Fire plane crash
Two people killed in Angel Fire plane crash
Advertisement



4 Investigates: Farmington police officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
4 Investigates: Farmington police officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Man arrested, charged with murder of his wife
Man arrested, charged with murder of his wife
Two people killed in Angel Fire plane crash
Two people killed in Angel Fire plane crash
NM United wrap up regular season on a high note
NM United wrap up regular season on a high note
Suspect pleads not guilty in Belen Marine murder case
Suspect pleads not guilty in Belen Marine murder case