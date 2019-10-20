Suspect pleads not guilty in Belen Marine murder case
Ryan Laughlin
October 20, 2019 10:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The man who was charged with the murder of a Belen Marine appeared in court last week.
Francisco Gomez and his girlfriend Jeannine Willard were arrested in connection to Matthew Gurule’s murder.
During Gomez’s court appearance, he pleaded not guilty.
Gurule’s mother, Sandra Miller, was in there during Gomez’s court appearance.
"He plead not guilty. I don't know how a person does that,” Miller said. "So, I did give him that look. That, ‘I'm not going away look.’"
Gomez’s girlfriend, Jeannine Willard is also now being charged with conspiracy to commit murder. She is not listed as a witness in this case while the case is still developing.
Miller plans to be there every step of the way to bring justice for Matthew. Until then, the closest she can be to her son is at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
"At least we know where he's at and he's at peace now."
