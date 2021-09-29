Suspect shoots man and dog who were out for a walk

Chase Golightly
September 29, 2021
Created: September 29, 2021 02:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Authorities are searching for the suspect they believe shot and killed a man last week while he was walking his dog. The dog was also shot that day.
According to the criminal complaint, it reports 22-year-old Xavier Marquez killed Shawn Lynch in the middle of the day last week.
Witnesses tell investigators, Lynch and his dog Yessica, were walking down Kentucky Street on the Southeast side of town when the dog may have barked at Marquez who was sitting in his truck. The witness said Marquez got out and started yelling at Lynch and Yessica.
Marquez then reportedly pulled at a 9mm handgun and shot Yessica point-blank. The complaint then said Lynch was furious and started cursing at Marquez and that’s when he reportedly turned the gun on Lynch shooting him in the head.
Police say Marquez took off, leaving Lynch bleeding in the street with Yessica not leaving his side. Lynch died six days after being taken to the hospital.
As for Yessica, she continues to recover. Veterinarians removed the bullet lodged inside her left thigh and it was collected as evidence in this investigation.
