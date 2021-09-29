Suspect shoots man and dog who were out for a walk

Marquez then reportedly pulled at a 9mm handgun and shot Yessica point-blank. The complaint then said Lynch was furious and started cursing at Marquez and that’s when he reportedly turned the gun on Lynch shooting him in the head.

Police say Marquez took off, leaving Lynch bleeding in the street with Yessica not leaving his side. Lynch died six days after being taken to the hospital.

As for Yessica, she continues to recover. Veterinarians removed the bullet lodged inside her left thigh and it was collected as evidence in this investigation.