Suspect surrenders following SWAT standoff in southeast Albuquerque | KOB 4
Suspect surrenders following SWAT standoff in southeast Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
March 05, 2019 07:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A suspect surrendered to officers following a SWAT standoff at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex.

Andrew Edwards faces multiple charges including kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police were called to the Pearl Apartments on Gibson near San Pedro Monday evening in response to a domestic dispute. 

Edwards' boyfriend told officers that Edwards had held him at gunpoint for three days and beat him.

Edwards surrendered to police after a brief standoff with officers.

Marian Camacho


Updated: March 05, 2019 07:03 AM
Created: March 05, 2019 06:58 AM

