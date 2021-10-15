Suspect wanted by FBI for three Albuquerque bank robberies

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 15, 2021 02:20 PM
Created: October 15, 2021 01:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI and APD are searching for an unidentified man who is suspected of robbing three northeast Albuquerque banks since Sept. 28.
According to the FBI, the Wells Fargo bank at 1800 Eubank Blvd. NE was robbed at around 9:56 a.m. Friday. The suspect entered the bank and threatened the teller with a demand note and alleging he had a gun. The teller handed money to the suspect who fled on foot north on Eubank Boulevard.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall, 30-year-old, possibly white man with a thin build. He was wearing a dark baseball cap with a Puma brand logo, blue surgical mask, a dark long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and a blue latex glove on his right hand when he committed the robbery.
The Wells Fargo robbery suspect is also suspected of the Sept. 28 Bank of the West robbery at 2101 Eubank Blvd. NE and the Oct. 1 U.S. Bank robbery at 5620 Wyoming Blvd. NE.
Anyone with information about these robberies is encouraged to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov – or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.
