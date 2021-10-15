Suspect wanted by FBI for three Albuquerque bank robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI and APD are searching for an unidentified man who is suspected of robbing three northeast Albuquerque banks since Sept. 28.

According to the FBI, the Wells Fargo bank at 1800 Eubank Blvd. NE was robbed at around 9:56 a.m. Friday. The suspect entered the bank and threatened the teller with a demand note and alleging he had a gun. The teller handed money to the suspect who fled on foot north on Eubank Boulevard.