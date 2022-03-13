Suspected drunk driver arrested after driving wrong-way on I-40

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 13, 2022 06:31 PM
Created: March 13, 2022 06:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-- A suspected drunk driver is behind bars after reportedly driving the wrong-way on I-40 for several miles. Yeiry Ruiz was arrested overnight Saturday.
According to a criminal complaint, Ruiz was seen getting on the wrong side of I-40 near Wyoming, and made it all the way to Tijeras before officers stopped her.
Police also found a small bag of cocaine in her purse.
This comes as the New Mexico Department of Transportation gets ready to launch the next phase of its "End DWI" campaign.
The second chapter of "my story" will debut tomorrow, ahead of St. Patrick's Day. It includes a heartbreaking story told from a mother who lost her child in a drunk driving crash.
