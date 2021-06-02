Suspected home intruder to be held pending trial | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY

Suspected home intruder to be held pending trial

Kai Porter
Updated: June 02, 2021 06:48 PM
Created: June 02, 2021 05:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A robbery suspect, who was shot while allegedly breaking into an Albuquerque apartment, will remain in jail pending a trial.

The judge granted the motion, which said James Kennedy is a danger to the public.

"The offense charged is extraordinarily violent," said Judge Clara Moran. "It is terrifying, and it's a home invasion involving allegations of seven shots to an individual."

Kennedy was on parole for robbery at the time of the break-in.

He is charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.
    
 


