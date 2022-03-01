Suspected homicide under BCSO investigation near Route 66 Casino

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night near the Route 66 Casino, west of Albuquerque.

Deputies responded to a fight in progress in the southwest mesa near the casino. A witness stated a physical fight escalated out of several people drinking, firing guns and behaving in a threatening manner. When deputies arrived, they found Larry Martinez, 63, dead at the scene due to an unknown cause.