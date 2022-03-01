Suspected homicide under BCSO investigation near Route 66 Casino

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night near the Route 66 Casino, west of Albuquerque.
Deputies responded to a fight in progress in the southwest mesa near the casino. A witness stated a physical fight escalated out of several people drinking, firing guns and behaving in a threatening manner. When deputies arrived, they found Larry Martinez, 63, dead at the scene due to an unknown cause.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene upon discovering Martinez and several involved people were questioned. However, no charges were fired and the investigation is ongoing.
