Suspected homicide under BCSO investigation near Route 66 Casino | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Suspected homicide under BCSO investigation near Route 66 Casino

Suspected homicide under BCSO investigation near Route 66 Casino

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 01, 2022 03:53 PM
Created: March 01, 2022 01:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night near the Route 66 Casino, west of Albuquerque.

Deputies responded to a fight in progress in the southwest mesa near the casino. A witness stated a physical fight escalated out of several people drinking, firing guns and behaving in a threatening manner. When deputies arrived, they found Larry Martinez, 63, dead at the scene due to an unknown cause. 

Homicide detectives were called to the scene upon discovering Martinez and several involved people were questioned. However, no charges were fired and the investigation is ongoing. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Man arrested, accused of 42 robberies across Albuquerque
Man arrested, accused of 42 robberies across Albuquerque
Governor signs education bills, $10k teacher raise
Governor signs education bills, $10k teacher raise
Map: City of Albuquerque approves 24 cannabis retail locations
Map: City of Albuquerque approves 24 cannabis retail locations
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths, 252 hospitalizations, 692 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths, 252 hospitalizations, 692 cases
New Mexico Supreme Court finds stream rule unconstitutional
New Mexico Supreme Court finds stream rule unconstitutional